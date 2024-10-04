Stellies announce new signing ahead of Pirates clash

Stellenbosch FC have announced the acquisition of Khomotjo Lekoloane who joined the Cape Winelands team from Baroka FC on the last day of the transfer window.

“Kaka”, as Lekoloane is affectionately known, is delighted to have joined Stellies, saying he is where he belongs.

“I’m very proud to be here and I am where I belong, the way I see things,” Lekoloane told Stellies media. “I had been watching the team doing well for a while and I told myself that if I could one day join the club, I would fit in well because the team plays good football.



“Stellenbosch is professional in everything they do. You can see it in the quality of the players and the fact that there is this love that makes everyone happy to be here.

“The way the coaches, the technical team, and the CEO do things is good, and it has created a very healthy environment where one can fit in very quickly. I have been warmly welcomed and it’s felt as though I’ve been training with the team since the pre-season, even though I’ve just arrived.”

Stellenbosch FC are currently in Durban where they will be playing Orlando Pirates in the final of the MTN8 on Saturday.

Lekoloane also revealed his excitement at joining a club that is competing for silverware across all competitions.

“I’m excited that the club has reached the MTN8 final and qualified for the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup and I believe we can compete to win,” he added.

“I’m also hoping that we can fight to compete for the Betway Premiership because last season, when the team finished third, it showed that anything is possible.”

Stellies CEO Rob Benadie believes Lekoloane will be a valuable addition to the team.

“We are pleased to welcome Khomotjo to Stellenbosch FC and believe he will be a valuable addition to the team. He will further bolster our attacking options as the club looks to progress deep in the domestic and continental competitions this season,” said Benadie.



“Kaka has been a mainstay in all the teams he has played in and has been tracked by our excellent recruitment department for some time. We look forward to seeing him further develop and showcase his undoubted skills to the Stellies faithful.”

Before joining Stellenbosch, Lekoloane made 98 career appearances across spells in the National First Division with Baroka, Polokwane City, and Free State Stars, scoring 11 goals in all competitions.