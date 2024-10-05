Pirates captain Maela hopes to make history in MTN8

Orlando Pirates captain Innocent Maela is looking forward to making history by becoming the first skipper to lift the MTN8 title three times in a row.



Maela will lead Pirates as they take on Stellenbosch FC in the final of the competition at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.



Having lifted the trophy in 2022 and 2023, Maela is looking forward to lifting it again.



“Every time we have an opportunity to make history or leave a legacy, obviously it’s inspiring, but at this moment, preparing for the final this week, and like I said, the focus is mainly on training and how we prepare,” said Maela.

“But when you have an opportunity to make history and leave a little bit of legacy in this club [that has a] rich history, obviously it’s inspiring and makes you want to push more.

“It’s not at the top of our heads at the moment. It’s just to go out there, train well, and do what we always do. How we prepare for all other matches with attention to detail.”



Meanwhile, Maela is hoping the Moses Mabhida Stadium continues being their happy hunting ground as they face Stellies at the iconic venue on Saturday.



The Buccaneers have won the previous two MTN8 finals at the same venue.



“It’s true that we’ve had good moments playing at Moses Mabhida in the past. Durban has always been good to us. Hopefully, it will be the same on Saturday,” added Maela.



“We have to give credit to our supporters in Durban, they always come in numbers and push us, giving us that competitive edge. The supporters are always important to us. When they are there, you want to play to make them happy.”



Kick-off for the sold-out match is 6pm.