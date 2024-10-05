Orlando Pirates fight back in Durban to make MTN8 history

Lehlohonolo Mojela put Stellies in the lead with an acrobatic shot that beat Sipho Chaine in the 14th minute.

Orlando Pirates made history by becoming the first club in the Premier League history to win the MTN8 for a third time in a row,



The Buccaneers were the favourites going into the final at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday evening, but they found themselves trailing Stellies in the 14th minute of the match.



This launched Pirates into action as Patrick Maswanganyi and Thabiso Monyane each had shots blocked by keeper Sage Stephens in the search of the equaliser.



Monnapule Saleng, who had just passed a late fitness test equalised for the Buccaneers, three minutes after the halftime break to keep their title defence alive. Sage Stephens parried Deon Hotto’s shot from a free kick and Saleng made no mistake from the rebound,



Bucs made a bright start to the second half and almost took the lead in the 48th minute when he turned Hotto’s shot against the frame of the woodwork.



Relebohile Mofokeng then came close to giving Pirates the lead in the 69th minute, but was denied by Stephens from closem range.



Devon Titus almost stole the game for Stelliies in the 81st minute, but his shot went narrowly wide of goals.



The match looked to be heading to extra time when Tshegofatso Mabasa struck in the 91st minute and Mofokeng sealed the comeback win five minutes later to spark wild celebrations around the stadium.