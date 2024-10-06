Riveiro refuses to take credit as Pirates make history in MTN8

"It's the team who wins it for the third time in a row, it's not the coach," said Riveiro.

Jose Riveiro has refused to take credit after Orlando Pirates beat Stellenbosch FC in the MTN8 final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.



This was the third time Riveiro and his Pirates team had won the trophy in as many seasons.



The Buccaneers had to fight back to win the match after Lehlohonolo Mojela had put Stellies in the lead in the 14th minute. However, goals from Monnapule Saleng, Tshegofatso Mabasa and Relebohile Mofokeng made sure that the Buccaneers retained the trophy they had won twice before at the same venue the previous two seasons.



“It’s the team who wins it for the third time in a row, it’s not the coach. We fought, we prayed, we worked, we planned, we travelled, we tried to do our best in every game, that’s the minimum we can do when we’re representing a club like this one,” said Riveiro after the game.

“We have a lot of talent, a lot of everything, so only because of that it is possible. It’s about trusting each other when we’re on the field, the people outside, the people analysing the game, I can only understand this business as a collective and I’m trying to play my part for these guys, that they can achieve whatever they want to achieve, they have the capacity to fight.

“That’s the lesson we need to learn, these three months have already been intense but at the same time really exceptional in my opinion. The guys are making history, today is once again proof that it’s the beginning for them, we have an excellent team, young, with a future, they need to push the level high, competing for major things even,” the Spaniard added.

Sesane dedicates cup to injured Pirates star Ndah

Meanwhile, Man of the Match Thabiso Sesane dedicated the MTN8 triumph to his injured teammate Olisa Ndah.



Ndah, who normally plays with Sesane at centre back for PIrates, failed a late fitness test and had to watch the match from the stands.



“I am very happy, I am proud of my teammate for making sure we win this trophy,” said Sesane.

“I also thank my technical team because the first half of the game was difficult but we told ourselves that we are going all out.

“I thank the coach for believing in us and I am dedicating this cup to Olisa Ndah, I am very happy,” added the young Pirates defender.