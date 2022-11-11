PODCAST: The Beer Cup – Do Chiefs and Pirates fans know what they want?

Phakaaathi Reporter

Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and AmaZulu will do battle in the Carling Black Label Cup (AKA Beer Cup) on Saturday, the final action of the domestic season before a break for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Label Cup used to be only for two teams – Chiefs and Pirates – but has now expanded to include four, and in this week’s Ballz to the Wall podcast, Phakaaathi’s regular team of editor Jonty Mark, along with soccer writers Sibongiseni Gumbi and Tshepo Ntsoelengoe, discuss the competition, which allows fans to vote for who they want to see on the field at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

But did the Chiefs and Pirates fans, along with the Sundowns and AmaZulu supporters, pick the right players? Are there too many regulars in the sides they have picked, that they have been complaining about all season.

The team also discusses Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana squad for the upcoming friendlies against Angola and Mozambique. Broos gave the nod to Miguel Timm and Monnapule Saleng after their fine performances for Pirates this season, and also picked Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Njabulo Blom.

The Bafana coach seems to have flip-flopped, however, from saying Bafana need tougher opposition to being ok with playing so-called smaller African nations in friendlies. Doesn’t he need to make his mind up?

You can listen to Phakaaathi’s Ballz to the Wall Podcast right here: