'We want him to have better numbers in the finishing area,' said Chiefs head coach Fernando Da Cruz.

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando Da Cruz has explained what young star Mfundo Vilakazi needs to do to make the next step forward his Amakhosi career.

Chiefs’ Da Cruz – ‘We want him to have better numbers’

The 21-year-old forward has been a regular for Chiefs this season and has impressed at times, but has only one goal and one assist to show for his efforts.

“Mfundo Vilakazi has made a good start to the season,” said Da Cruz this week at the pre-match press conference ahead of Chiefs’ meeting with Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday in the Carling Black Label Knockout semifinals.

“He has had good consistency in terms of his performance Now we are waiting for the statistics. We would like that Vilakazi has more assists and goals. We want him to have better numbers in the finishing area. That is the next step for him to grow as a player.”

Vilakazi’s only goal so far this season came in a 3-2 home win over Siwelele FC in the Betway Premiership on September 6. For his only assist, one has to go back to Chiefs’ first goal of the Premiership campaign. Vilakazi laid on a goal for Flavio Da Silva in just the 7th minute of their 3-1 win at Kruger United on August 1.

It could be argued, indeed, that Vilakazi seems to play better for South Africa’s national youth teams than he does for Chiefs. He had a goal and two assists across four matches at the 2025 Under-20 Fifa World Cup finals in Chile.

And in the most recent international break, Vilakazi had another two assists for the South African Under-23 side as they beat Madagascar 4-2 over two legs to reach the final qualifying round for the Caf Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Vilakazi tends to play more centrally for the national youth teams, while Da Cruz has often used him on the wing.

‘You cannot compare the national team and the club’

“(For Chiefs) in some games he is more outside and in some he is inside,” said Da Cruz, however.

“What is so interesting about Vilakazi is that he can play in different positions. Even if he starts outside he can come inside during the game.

“But you cannot compare the national team and the club. How can you compare the performance of Vilakazi against the Madagascar Under-23 side with us against Sundowns or Pirates?

“In the national team for the moment for him it is youth football. When he plays for us he plays with adult players.”