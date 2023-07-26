Pirates add Kimvuidi to pre-season signing spree

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates have continued to bolster their squad for the 2023/24 DStv Premiership season with the signing of Maritzburg United forward Karim Kimvuidi.

Kimvuidi joins the Buccaneers after Maritzburg were relegated to the Motsepe Foundation Championship last season.

The Team of Choice had a terrible campaign last season which saw them finishing the league in 15th place.

Maritzburg had a chance to save their top flight status during the promotion/relegation playoffs.

But they failed as Cape Town Spurs managed to win the playoffs and got promoted to the top tier.

The Buccaneers are showing how serious they are about competing this season as club signed Lesedi Kapinga just recently, with the attacker making a switch from Mamelodi Sundowns.

“@orlandopirates is pleased to announce it has reached an agreement with Maritzburg United for the services of Karim Kimvuidi,” read the tweet from the club.

Despite Maritzburg’s poor season, individually Kimvuidi was on the of excelling players at the club.

The player made 34 appearances for Maritzburg, contributing five assists.

He adds strength to the Bucs attack, which also contains the likes of Vincent Pule, Fortune Makaringe, Thembinkosi Lorch, Monnapule Saleng, Relebohile Ratomo, Katlego Otladisa, Patrick Maswanganyi and Kabelo Dlamini.

Coach Jose Riveiro’s team definitely has many options, which will give him a good headache.

Pirates will certainly need a bigger squad, as they will also take part in the 2023/24 Caf Champions League.

The Sea Robbers finished in second place on the league standings last campaign to ensure their qualification for the continental tournament.

And they also brought joy to their supporters as they claimed the Nedbank Cup and the MTN8 Cup.

The additions to the squad can only mean the club is aiming for bigger things in the upcoming season, which will also mean trying to challenge for the DStv Premiership title, which has been dominated by Sundowns.

Pirates are in the final stages of their pre-season training, and will play their first league match on August 5 against Stellenbosch FC at Danie Craven Stadium.