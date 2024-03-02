Pirates assistant Ncikazi wary of Polokwane City

"Phuti Mohafe and his technical team have done really well with the team," said the Bucs assistant.

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi is expecting a competitive match when his side meet Polokwane City.

The two sides lock-horns at Peter Mokaba Stadium, with the Buccaneers coming into this match after booking their spot in the next round of the Nedbank Cup, while Polokwane City were eliminated.

Ncikazi says their preparations for the game have went well, and their main focus is to get maximum points.

“We are facing a very tough side, a very competitive side Polokwane City. Phuti Mohafe and his technical team have done really well with the team. A very good team with transitions and the ability to penetrate with and without the ball. But, we are Pirates, we want points. The preparation has been for that. We know we have to impose ourselves and we are just concentrating on this game to get three points,” said the Pirates assistant coach.

Meanwhile, Pirates defender Tapelo Xoki has echoed coach Jose Riveiro’s words by saying their main objective for the last round of the DStv Premiership season is to make sure they qualify for the Caf Champions League next season in order to correct their mistakes.

Pirates were knocked out on the final round of preliminary stages of the Champions League this campaign by Jwaneng Galaxy from Botswana.

Xoki says it was a huge disappointment for the club to be knocked-out of the tournament, and now they are more determined to make sure they collect as many points as they can in the league to qualify for the competition.

“For a big club like us, we have to play in CAF competitions every season. We were very disappointed with how our Champions League campaign went this season, so we are eager to qualify again this season and go there to make corrections,” said the defender.

“It’s our responsibility as players to make sure Pirates play continental football every season. However, our focus is on Polokwane City for now and we will continue to take it one game at a time because we don’t want to look too far ahead of ourselves.”

Pirates line-up: Sipho Chaine, Tapelo Xoki, Olisa Ndah, Deon Hotto, Makkhehleni Makhaula, Thalente Mbatha, Thabiso Monyane, Karim Kimvuidi, Patrick Maswanganyi, Relebohile Mofokeng, Evidence Makgopa

Substitutes: Sandile Mthethwa, Thabiso Lebitso, Innocent Maela, Lesedi Kapinga, Tshegofatso Mabasa, Kabelo Dlamini, Monnapule Saleng, Thabang Monare