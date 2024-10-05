48hr International Film Project brings out the best in filmmakers

The 48hr film project was established in LA 23 years ago. It runs in 140 cities around the World and five cities in Africa.

More than a 150 short films were shot during the 48 Hour Film Project (48HFP) weekend in Durban.

“We had productions team submitting films from all over South Africa; KwaZulu-Natal, Bloemfontein, Johannesburg, Vryhied, Eastern Cape, Lesotho, Nigeria and Ukraine,” City Producer Nerusha Maharaj-Sadapal told The Citizen.

The 48hr International Film Project is a long running competition established in Los Angeles 23 years by Mark Ruppert which runs in 140 cities around the World and five cities in Africa.

48HFP is the world’s largest and oldest filmmaking competition. To date, more than 70,000 films have been created for the 48HFP.

Inclusivity

Last week’s Durban leg of the festival saw the creation of 162 films, among those Unheard and Unseen has was one of the stand-outs because of how it speaks to inclusivity.

The film was created by 19-year AFDA student Sinethemba Solomzi Mtati who is has an inability to speak.

“His film was about challenges and struggles of females who are hearing impaired (deaf). Beautiful story that was told and it was shot in KZN. So this was a sign language film acted by actors who are mute,” shared Maharaj-Sadapal .

The 162 films will now be reviewed by a team of adjudicators will be screened in cinemas.

“We are screening at Suncoast Cinema on the 25 to the 27th Oct. Post screening we hope these films be commissioned and aired on the small screens,” Maharaj-Sadapal said.

Awards

An awards ceremony will take place after the screening where more than 30 local awards will be presented, and the overall winners will go on to represent South Africa internationally.

Some of these awards include three Film making Bursaries from Creative Arts College, R55 0000 worth equipment rental voucher from JR Films and a on week’s free equipment rental from Pheno Vision.

Each year, the 48HFP celebrates its winning films and filmmakers at its annual international film festival – Filmapalooza.

City winners from around the world convene to watch films, network and learn who will be named the Grand Champion, Best 48 Hour Film of the Year.

Only a trio of films from three different cities in South Africa will represent the country abroad.

The Best Film winner from each city receives a Screening of their Film at Filmapalooza 2025, the official 48HFP Awards Weekend, a trophy which will be presented at Filmapalooza and a chance to compete at the Cannes Film Festival.

