Pirates’ Chaine not dwelling on past success, focusing on Stellies

Sipho Chaine was the hero for Orlando Pirates as they beat Mamelodi Sundowns in a penalty shootout to win the...

Sipho Chaine was the hero for Orlando Pirates as they beat Mamelodi Sundowns in a penalty shootout to win the MTN8 final at Moses Mabhida Stadium last season.

The shot-stopper saved three penalties as the Buccaneers won 3-1 on penalties to successfully defend their title.

As Pirates head to the same venue this Saturday to play in the final of the same competition against Stellenbosch FC at 6 pm, Chaine says last season’s heroics will not factor in when they face the “tough” Stellies outfit.



“I think the most important thing for myself is to leave the past in the past, it was a good experience, a good game but the most important thing is what happens on the 5th of October at 6 pm,” said Chaine.

“For myself, it’s to understand, to see the game as a new experience. To focus on what we can do and what I can do for the team and not dwell much on what has happened [against Sundowns]. It was a victory last year, it’s gone.”

Chaine is expecting a tough game against the Stellies in the MTN8 final on Saturday.

“We know that they’re a very good side and we know the threats they pose against the teams they play against and we’ll do our best to prepare for them and do the best we can to win the game,” he said.

Having joined the Buccaneers from Chippa United in September 2022, Chaine’s career at Pirates has improved a lot. From being a third-choice goalkeeper to being Pirates’ number one goalkeeper and to being part of the Bafana Bafana set-up.

Chaine says the reason his career has improved is because he is his biggest critic.

“I try to improve in every game and training session. It’s a new day and another chance for me to get better at whatever it is that I do.

“In every aspect of my game, I try to be my biggest critic. And that has helped me to improve a lot and become a better player.”



“I think when you start your career as a goalkeeper, you must know at the back of your mind that there’s a lot that you have to prove.

“For myself, I needed to prove that one day I’ll become a better player, and I’ll be part of a bigger institution such as Orlando Pirates,” concluded Chaine.