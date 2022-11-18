Pirates captain Maela returns to his Witbank roots

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Following his first few months as an Orlando Pirates captain, Innocent Maela will be returning home for the Fifa break and make donations to his former school Witbank High on Friday.

Maela goes back to his community where his passion for football began after a successful first half of the season wearing the armband at the Buccaneers. The left-back might have not played the team’s final in the MTN8 due to an injury, but he will certainly cherish the moment forever as he played in the three games leading to the final and earned his first title as a Bucs skipper.

The defender confirmed on his social media account that he will be visiting his former high school where he will be donating Adidas equipment and merchandise after giving a motivational talk to the learners.

“Tomorrow we will be visiting my former school #Witbankhighschool in partnership with @adidasZA. Please Show your support and visit us,” Maela wrote on his Twitter handle.

Witbank high also confirmed Maela’s visit to the school as one of their proud graduate.

“Friday the 18th of November is a special day, WHS is hosting a prestigious event, honouring our very own, former learner (Innocent Maela) currently known as the ‘Captain of Orlando Pirates,’ the school posted on their Facebook page.

“Mr Maela is bringing along his team, Adidas, SABC, PSL etc to offer donations to the school.”.

The 30-years old Maela is the longest serving member in the current Pirates squad and a Pirates development player. But he cut his teeth in the professional ranks with home side Witbank Spurs, before turning out for Thanda Royal Zulu where he was also captaining the team.

He came back to the Buccaneers in 2017 and has been with team since then with his performances for the club earning him a place in the senior national men’s team Bafana Bafana.