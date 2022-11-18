Broos sees progress as Bafana turn on the style

Jonty Mark

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos was delighted with the performance of his side, as they came from behind to beat Mozambique 2-1 in an international friendly at Mbombela Stadium on Thursday night.

Nelson Divrassone gave the away side the lead in the 14th minute, but Minnesota United striker Bongokuhle Hlongwane grabbed a second half double, to give Bafana another boost ahead of the key Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Liberia in March.

“It is not only the win, but also the way we got the win,” said Broos after the match.

“We played a very good game. We made a little mistake in the beginning of the match and it was 1-0 to Mozambique, but we controlled the game from the first minute to the last. It is just some problems sometimes with our own thoughts,” he added, noting that captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams’ distribution was not as sharp as usual.

“Even Ronwen a few times, we are not used to seeing this from a goalkeeper who is strong with his feet, twice he did dangerous things. But these were the only moments they (Mozambique) had, except one (second half) shot that came off the bar.”

Bafana’s passing game was easy on the eye at times, and Broos indicated that he is seeing signs of progress, ahead of the games against Liberia.

“We dominated and played good football … we had ten chances … I am not only happy I am also proud of the team, we saw something in September (in friendly wins over Sierra Leone and Botswana) and we worked on it over the last few days.

“We talked about it with the players, and it is good for a coach to see that what he has asked them to try to do, they are doing it on the pitch.”

Bafana will now hope to repeat the trick in another friendly against Angola tomorrow, also at Mbombela Stadium.

“We will also try to win on Sunday, and if we can achieve that I think we will be more than ready for the important games in March,” added Broos.