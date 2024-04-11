Pirates coach Riveiro calls Sundowns ‘points machine’

"We're competing with a points machine right now,” said Riveiro.

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has admitted that it’s difficult to dethrone DStv Premiership champions Mamelpodi Sundowns at the top.



The Buccaneers currently trail the Brazilians by 15 points on the log, but Sundowns have played three games less than Pirates going into the final stretch of the season.

PIrates have been lacking consistency this season and in their last two league games they drew with Moroka Swallows before they gave Golden Arrows a 7-1 hammering.

Riveiro, however, doesn’t believe that lack of consistency is the reason why they are far behind Sundowns in the league standings, saying the Brazilians are “points machine”.

“We can talk about consistency until the end of our lives but it’s not the only thing to talk about. But if we’re going to talk about the top (team), we’re competing with a points machine right now,” said Riveiro.



“One team that has not lost a game in the last 40…40 something I don’t know. They don’t lose,” he added.

“Last season we obtained 54 points and usually to win the league in South Africa you need 60 points. But again (like I said) we’re competing against points machine. I don’t know where we’re going to finish this season. Probably we’re going to go past that number (54 points). I’m pretty sure we can do it, we can be close.



“But again, you can analyse the reasons why (Sundowns don’t lose). It’s your part of the business again. We’re trying, we’re trying but it’s difficult. It’s very difficult to get close for many different reasons.”

Pirates will shift their focus to the Nedbank Cup this weekend where they visit AmaZulu at the Moses Mabhida Stadium for the quarterfinals round of the competition.