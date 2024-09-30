Pirates coach Riveiro hails Dlamini after Richards Bay win

“Everyone knows KB can put one more gear in the team when needed,” said Riveiro.

Evidence Makgopa of Orlando Pirates (left) congratulates the goal scorer Kabelo Dlamini during the Betway Premiership 2024/25 match against Richards Bay at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Sunday. Picture: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro was full of praise for match-winner Kabelo Dlamini following his side’s hard-fought 1-0 victory over Richards Bay FC in Durban this past weekend.

Dlamini came off the bench to score a stunning free kick in the dying minutes of the match to ensure the Buccaneers maintained their perfect start to the 2024/25 Betway Premiership season.

The attacking midfielder struck in the 82nd minute, curling a superb effort past Ian Otieno to make it three wins out of three for Pirates.



READ MORE: Dlamini cracker keeps Pirates’ winning run going

“Everyone knows KB [Kabelo Dlamini] can put one more gear in the team when needed,” said Riveiro after the match.

“It didn’t work the way we expected to be honest, but it was good enough with KB’s contribution, especially with that excellent goal that gave us the three points.

“It’s important again that everybody on the bench is ready to die for the team when they get to play one minute and today KB was exceptional,” added Riveiro.

The Spaniard will be hoping that his team continues the winning momentum when they face Stellenbosch FC in the final of the MTN8 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

With many teams often faltering in games leading up to the final, Riveiro was pleased that Pirates would go into the Stellies clash having won their last match.

“It’s not easy to play these types of games just before the final as you asked me before the match, and everybody showed today [Sunday] a high commitment to the game, with the result, with the three points. It’s good news.”

The Buccaneers were without three key players when they took on the Natal Rich Boyz on Sunday. Olisa Ndah and Monnapule Saleng missed the game due to injuries they sustained in the previous league encounter against Polokwane City midweek, while Thabiso Monyane was suspended for this clash after picking up his fourth yellow card of the season in the same game against Rise and Shine.



WATCH: ‘Drunk’ Gallants striker Mhango injured in car accident

While Monyane is set to return to the team after serving the suspension, it remains to be seen if Ndah and Saleng will shake off their injuries in time for the final.

Stellies, on the other hand, will be boosted by the return of their number-one goalkeeper Sage Stephens, who missed this past weekend’s 1-1 draw against Polokwane City because he was serving a one-match suspension.