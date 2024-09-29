Dlamini cracker keeps Pirates’ winning run going

The Pirates attacker comes off the bench to curl in a brilliant free kick.

Kabelo Dlamini’s brilliant late free kick maintained Orlando Pirates’ perfect start to the season as they notched up a 1-0 Betway Premiership win against Richards Bay at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday.

Dlamini struck in the 82nd minute, curling a superb effort past a motionless Ian Otieno to make it three wins out of three for the Buccaneers.

Dlamini’s fine timing

It was excellent timing for the 28 year-old to net his first goal of the season. Dlamini had replaced Thalente Mbatha in the 63rd minute, as Jose Riveiro’s side strived to break the deadlock against a resilient Richards Bay.

After winning their first game of the season at home to TS Galaxy, Brandon Truter’s side have now lost consecutive league fixtures 1-0, but were always going to be up against it facing a Pirates side packed with talent.

Pirates’ lucky break

There was an early scare for Pirates as Thabiso Sesane wrapped his arm around the neck of Justice Figuereido and brought him down, with the Richards Bay attacker set to burst through on goal.

Fortunately for the Buccaneers, referee Masixole Bambiso only deemed the challenge worthy of a yellow card.

Pirates didn’t test Otieno much in the first half. Thalente Mbatha shot over the bar while an effort from Gilberto also flew off target.

Three minutes before the break, Deon Hotto did force Otieno into a save, but the two sides went into the break level at 0-0.

In the second half, Richards Bay had a good chance to take a surprise lead as Figuareido saw his effort well saved by Sipho Chaine in the Pirates goal.

Pirates whizzkid Relebohile Mofokeng also had an effort saved by Otieno, while the Kenyan goalkeeper also kept out Hotto in the 77th minute.

Dlamini perfection for Pirates

But there was little Otieno could do about Dlamini’s perfect curler.

Pirates can now take their focus away from the Betway Premiership, with their league season only resuming after the international break, with an October 25 home game against AmaZulu.

Riveiro’s Buccaneers will attempt to win the MTN8 title for the third season in a row when they take on Stellenbosch FC at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Richards Bay’s next game will also be against Stellenbosch, in the Betway Premiership on October 25, so Truter has plenty of time to work with his squad in his first season as Richards Bay head coach.