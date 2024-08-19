Pirates coach Riveiro laments ‘strange’ draw against Disciples

"They could have won, and we could have won," said the Spaniard.

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro says it’s strange that the game between Orlando Pirates and Disciples of Madagascar ended in a draw.

This comes after the sides played to a goalless draw at the Cote D’Or Nations Sports Complex in Mauritius on Sunday.



“The opposition today was excellent and any result could have been possible. They could have won, and we could have won because both sides had very clear chances and, strangely, the game finished nil-nil,” said Riveiro in a short video posted by Pirates media on X on Monday.

The Spaniard added that with better finishing, they could have scored at least one goal to take a slender advantage going into the second leg in Orlando on Friday evening.

“We couldn’t capitalise [on the chances created] to at least go into the second leg with an advantage, but we didn’t concede so that’s also a positive. In less than a week we have to finalise this round in Orlando and it’s not gonna be easy because like I said, they’re a very good team,” added Riveiro.



Defender Olisa Ndah warned his Pirates teammates that they must expect another tough encounter when the teams meet again in the second leg at Orlando Stadium on Friday.

“We must be matured and know that we are facing difficult teams in this cup competition (the Champions League). There are no easy teams here,” said a visibly frustrated Ndah on the same video that was posted by Pirates.

Kick-off for Friday’s clash is at 7.30pm.