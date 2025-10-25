Pirates exit Champions League despite brilliant fightback

The Buccaneers lose on penalties at Orlando Stadium.

Orlando PIrates crashed out of the Caf Champions League on Saturday despite a heroic comeback against FC St Eloi Lupopo at Orlando Stadium.

Oswin Appoillis’ stoppage time goal gave Pirates a 3-0 lead over Lupopo and tied the aggregate scoreline at 3-3 in the second leg of this final qualifier for the Champions League group stages.

Lupopo hold their nerve

It was Lupopo, however, who held their nerve better in the penalty shootout, and the away side could celebrate when Yanela Mbuthuma scuffed his penalty horribly wide.

A chaotic game had seen a player sent off from each side, one in an apparent case of mistaken identity. There was plenty of farcical time-wasting from the visitors too, but Pirates dragged themselves level with goals from Masindi Nematajela, Mbuthuma and Appollis.

Lupopo understandably sat back from the start at Orlando Stadium, keen to protect their healthy lead from the first leg.

And for most of the first half, the Lubumbashi side defended well, getting men behind the ball and denying Pirates any space in the final third.

A slow start

The Buccaneers were mainly reduced to hopeful long range shots, with Moremi and Patrick Maswanganyi both hammering efforts well off target.

At the other end, Sipho Chaine had to make an excellent save, tipping away an effort from Basiala Amongo.

Pirates captain Mbekezeli Mbokazi then missed a great chance, heading wide from an Oswin Appollis corner.

Pirates strike

But in the 39th minute, Pirates did go in front. Lupopo claimed a foul as Ramos Kashala went down in midfield, but Masindi Nematajela strode forward and slotted a fine shot into the corner of the net.

Chaos followed with Dieumerci Amale knocking the ball out of Nematajela’s hands and then appearing to head butt the Pirates man. Tshepang Moremi then pushed Amale in the chest, and he collapsed holding his face.

Moremi should have got a yellow card at worst but Niger referee Mohamed Ali Moussa gave him a red, while also sending off the wrong Lupopo player – Chris Maniana. Amale should have gone for his head butt but somehow got away with it in what looked a case of mistaken identity.

Appollis came close at the start of the second half, his shot pushed away by Simon Medjo.

In the 50th minute, Lupopo broke up the other end and Enock Molia’s shot was pushed away by Chaine.

Pirates had brought on Kabelo Dlamini at the break, and in the 53rd minute his effort from distance was acrobatically tipped over by Medjo.

The Buccaneers did pull another goal back in the 68th minute. Dlamini’s corner was flicked into the back of the net by the head of another substitute Yanele Mbuthuma.

The comeback

It looked like Pirates were not going to get the equalising goal. But then in stoppage time right at the death, Appollis took a chance and his shot from the edge of the box flew into the net.

But heartbreak was to follow in the shootout.