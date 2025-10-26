Ouaddou blasts ‘cheating’ after Pirates Champions League exit

'I am not buying this behaviour, it is important to show a good example,' said the Pirates head coach.

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou said he will never encourage his players to employ the kind of provocative, time-wasting tactics used by DR Congo side FC St Eloi Lupopo in their Caf Champions League clash at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Pirates won the game 3-0, tying up their final qualifier for the group stages at 3-3 on aggregate, but Ouaddou’s side still exited the competition via a penalty shoot-out.

Lupopo’s players could be seen hitting the deck in Orlando pretty much from the first whistle. And the game erupted into chaos after Masindi Nemtajela opened the scoring for Pirates.

Mistaken identity

Lupopo right back Dieumerci Amale grabbed the ball off Nemtajela and then appeared to head butt the Buccaneers player. Tshepang Moremi then pushed Amale in the chest and he collapsed to the floor holding his face, clearly in an attempt to get Moremi sent off.

It worked, as Niger referee Mohamed Ali Moussa showed Moremi a red card. Ali Moussa also sent off a Lupopo player, but sent off the wrong man, with Amale escaping sanction while midfielder Chris Maniana got his marching orders instead.

“I am not buying this behaviour, it is important to show a good example,” said Ouaddou after the match.

“Football is a bridge between countries and we have a duty as players and coaches to to show an example to all the young children dreaming of becoming professional footballers. I will never teach my players such bad behaviour.”

The Pirates coach did criticise his players for falling into a trap set by Amale.

Ouaddou – ‘We are still a young team’

“We are still a young team and in some situations we have to keep a cool head, be calm and only focus on our target. You don’t have to fall into the trap of the opponent. It shows we still have a lot of work to do in terms of experience.”

The Pirates coach also referred to poor treatment the Buccaneers clearly felt they received in their trip to Lubumbashi in the first leg.

“The answer should be on the pitch, with football, beating your opponents by scoring goals and with a game plan, not with cheating.

“I never wanted to tell you how our treatment was there (in LubumbashI) because you will say the coach is making excuses. But this was not the behaviour or the hospitality we expected.”

“I thank South Africa for the mentality and hospitality that they show to welcome people. Unfortunately some clubs don’t understand the power of the image that you give to people.”

Pirates will now have to focus on domestic success this season – they will host Magesi on Tuesday at Orlando Stadium in the quarterfinals of the Carling Knockout.