Ouaddou confident of Pirates comeback against Lupopo

"it’s very important for us to go there with a lot of ambition to score," said Ouaddou.

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is confident that his team can launch a miraculous comeback and reach the group stages of the CAF Champions League.



The Buccaneers suffered a 3-0 loss to Saint-Eloi Lupopo in the first leg of the second preliminary round in Lubumbashi last week and they will face the DR Congo side again in the second leg in Orlando Stadium this afternoon.



ALSO READ: Lupopo refute Orlando Pirates mistreatment claims



They need to score four unanswered goals in order to qualify for the next round of the competition and Ouaddou is confident they can achieve this.



“Firstly, it’s very important to work psychologically with the players, making them understand. They know that it’s definitely possible to go through the stage. The challenge is to be ambitious in that game,” Ouaddou told reporters during a press conference at Orlando Stadium on Friday.

“At the same time, we have to keep the right balance, and not concede, but it’s very important for us to go there with a lot of ambition to score.

“And I believe the environment will be okay for us, for the players and the support of our fans will be crucial.



ALSO READ: ‘We still have the hunger’- Kekana backs Sundowns for CAF success

“I just remember that in 15 minutes of the MTN8, we were able to score three goals. So, 90 minutes is a lot of time to come back,” added the Moroccan coach.