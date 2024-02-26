Pirates to face the claws of Hungry Lions in Nedbank Cup last 16

Sundowns will play Maritzburg United in a repeat of the 2018 semifinal.

The fight for the Nedbank Cup will continue in the last 16. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns both face favourable home ties in the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup, after the draw was conducted in Randburg on Monday.

The Buccaneers, who hammered Safa League side Crystal Lake 6-0 in the last 32 on Saturday, will take on Motsepe Foundation Championship side Hungry Lions.

Lions, from the Northern Cape, also made it through to the last 16 on Saturday, when they beat JDR Stars away from home, winning the match in extra time through a goal from former Buccaneer Katlego Cwinyane.

The 24 year-old never played for Pirates’ senior team and will no doubt be keen to show Jose Riveiro’s side what they have missed. Lions are currently seventh in the Championship, but are just six points behind leaders University of Pretoria.

A repeat of 2018?

Sundowns were drawn against a well-known foe in Maritzburg United, though the Team of Choice were relegated last season to the Championship, and are currently only 11th in the first division.

Masandawana are, of course, well clear at the top of the DStv Premiership, but did lose to Maritzburg the last time they played them in the Nedbank Cup. That was back in 2018 in the semifinals, when Gaston Sirino gave Sundowns the lead, but was later sent off, while Lebo Maboe, Mxolisi Kunene and Fortune Makaringe all scored for the Team of Choice.

Nedbank Cup last 16 draw

Milford FC v Stellenbosch FC

Mamelodi Sundowns v Maritzburg United

Sekhukhune United v AmaZulu

Chippa United v FC Ravens

Orlando Pirates v Hungry Lions

University of Pretoria v Moroka Swallows

Richards Bay FC v SuperSport United

D’General v TS Galaxy