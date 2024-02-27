Zungu says Sundowns can go all the way in Champions League

Zungu is adamant they have matured this campaign as they aim for that elusive second Champions League title.

Fresh from qualifying for a sixth successive Caf Champions League quarterfinal following a 2-0 win over FC Nouadhibou on Saturday, Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Bongani Zungu believes they have what it takes to go all the way in the competition.



The Brazilians will no doubt still be haunted by the ghost of being knocked out at the semifinal stage of the competition last season by Wydad Casablanca.



Sundowns have already won the inaugural African Football League and Zungu is adamant they have matured this campaign as they aim for that elusive second Champions League title, having last won it in 2016.



“We have the players to go all the way. I think last season’s competition made us learn a lot and we’ve got experience with the guys from Afcon.” Zungu told the club’s media team in Mauritania.



“You can see with the pass from Tebza (Teboho Mokoena) and Ronza (Ronwen Williams) controlling the game and Shika (Themba Zwane).



“They were unbelievable and I think we have the capacity to challenge for this year’s competition [title].”



The Tshwane giants knew a win would help them keep up with Group A leaders TP Mazembe. Both teams are on 10 points ahead of the last round of matches in the group stage that will determine who wins the group.



The DRC side have a better head-to-head record after edging Sundowns 1-0 in the reverse fixture last December.



“From our side, it was a very good game…we played under difficult situations with the pitch and the weather,” Zungu reflected.



“So credit to the boys because we gave it a good fight and kept a clean sheet. I felt it was a very good game from the first minute until the last where we controlled the game.



“Everyone gave their best. The coach always emphasises that we have to win every game we play.



“For us, it was not about concentrating on other teams and what they are doing. We had to concentrate on getting maximum points today [Saturday].”



Masandawana’s grueling fixture schedule continues tonight with a DStv Premiership fixture at home to AmaZulu (kick-off 7.30pm).