Pirates hammer City to maintain perfect start to the season

The teams were locked at 0-0 at the break.

Orlando Pirates maintained their perfect start to the Betway Premiership with a 3-0 win over Polokwane City at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday.



A brace by substitute Evidence Makgopa and a strike by Monnapule Saleng were enough to earn Pirates their second victory in as many league matches.



The Buccaneers, who started their 2024/25 campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Chippa United at the same venue last Wednesday, were just too hot for Rise and Shiine to handle in Orlando.



ALSO READ: Seabi close to re-joining Polokwane City



They home side came close to taking the lead in as early as the second minute, but Tshegofatso Mabasa shot wide of goal from close range.



Relebohile Mofokeng, who returned to the starting line-up after coming off the bench in the 2-0 win over Jwaneng Galaxy in the second leg of the CAF Champions League second preliminary round at the same venue last Saturday, tried his luck from just outside the box, but his shot went narrowly wide of goal.



Mabasa then tried to make amends for his earlier miss in the 16th minute, but again he hit the side-netting from close range.



Polokwane applied a low block in the first half and tried to catch Pirates with a counter attack, but the Buccaneers’ defence led by captain Olisa Ndah was able to deal with their threat.



The teams were locked at 0-0 at the break.



It took the home side only 10 minutes to take the lead in the second half through Saleng, who outmuscled Polokwane captain Bulelani Nikani before unleashing a powerful left-footed shot that beat Manule Sapunga.



Cole Alexander came close to finding the equaliser for Rise and Shine in the 72nd minute, but his header went narrowly over the crossbar.



Oswin Appollis, who was having a quiet game by his standard, saw his long range shot going narrowly wide of goals four minutes later as the visitors took the game to Pirates in search of the equaliser.



ALSO READ: Agent opens up on failed moves for Appollis and Velebayi



Substitute Evidence Makgopa doubled the Buccaneers’ lead with a tap in in the 85th minute after Sapunga failed to hang on to Kimvuidi’s shot. The Bafana Bafana striker then completed his brace in referee’s optional time when he pounced onto a back pass and put the ball in between Sapunga’s legs to make sure that Pirates took all the points on offer at Orlando Stadium.