Agent opens up on failed moves for Appollis and Velebayi

Football agent Lance Davids has explained the reasons behind the failed transfer moves of Oswin Appollis and Asanele Velebayi.

Both players were highly sought-after by big clubs in the Betway Premiership and North Africa during the recent transfer window, which closed last Friday, but they ultimately remained at their respective clubs.



Appollis was a subject of interest from Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns, Esperance of Tunisia and Algeria’s MC Alger, but Davids says the Bafana Bafana forward remained with Polokwane City due because club owner Johnny Mogaladi didn’t answer his phone to negotiate with interested clubs.



“I knew it would go to the wire with Oswin Appollis because he was in high demand from North Africa. The problem was they [MC Alger] came with an offer, and the club owner [Johnny Mogaladi] accepted the offer, but he just went offline,”Davids told Andile Ncube on Metro FM.



“Esperance was also interested but unfortunately, they found a replacement. In the last 72 hours [of the transfer window], Sundowns came in, and they had a chat with Johnny [Mogaladi, and he just went offline again.”

“Also, Kaizer Chiefs was really interested from the beginning. I think the owner of Polokwane just wanted the transfer fee paid in one instalment; they wanted all the money upfront, and I don’t think Chiefs had the capacity. Kaizer Motaung Jr was pushing; even Bobby Motaung was pushing to make this deal happen,” he added.

Davids also revealed that Chiefs did table two offers for Velebayi, but both deals were turned down by Cape Town Spurs.

“To be honest, Kaizer Chiefs was really, really interested in him [Velebayi] from the beginning, from the word go, we were trying to push,” said Davids.



“Chiefs put in an offer, and the value was too low for Cape Town Spurs. Chiefs came back with a second offer, and in my opinion, the valuation was very fair with players on top and add-ons.



“Cape Town Spurs wanted 12 million for Velebayi, but it came down to 10 million. Chiefs were offering five million plus players, and the deal couldn’t go through,” concluded Davids.