Seabi close to re-joining Polokwane City

Sammy Seabi could make an emotional return to former team Polokwane City after parting ways with Mamelodi Sundowns. Picture: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Sammy Seabi is on the verge of making an emotional return to former club Polokwane City, even after the Premier Soccer League transfer window closed last Friday.

The 29-year-old parted ways with Mamelodi Sundowns and received his clearance last week which means that he’s allowed to join a team of his choice as a free agent.

The talented midfielder made his name at Rise and Shine before making the move to Sundowns in 2019. In his last season with City, Seabi made 27 league appearances and the Limpopo side are looking to bring him back to where it all started.

Magesi FC are also monitoring the situation after Chippa United pulled out of the race for his signature following the signing Siphelo Baloni on a season-long loan from Orlando Pirates, to complement veteran midfielder Andile Jali in the middle of the park.

“City is home for Sammy and I know they’re ready to give him another chance. He’s still a good player and the club still rate him very high and don’t be surprised to see him re-joining the team when they come to an agreement with him and his agent,” a source close to the club confirmed.

Seabi joined Sundowns five years ago but found it difficult to break into the star-studded team at Chloorkop. In search of regular game time, the midfielder was loaned to Moroka Swallows, Chippa United and Sekhukhune United.