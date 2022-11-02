Monare is working his way back at Pirates

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates midfielder Thabang Monare is focusing getting back to full fitness and winning back his place in the starting line-up.

He is, however, confident the club has the quality players to do the jobduring his absence.

Monare has been out of the Bucs match day squad since picking up an injury in the club’s 2-0 victory over TS Galaxy in September.

While the former Jomo Cosmos player has been focusing on his recovery, head coach Jose Riveriro has mostly used Miguel Timm and Goodman Mosele as his first choice in central midfield, while the likes of Ben Motshwari have been making appearances as a substitute.

Returning to the line-up might be difficult for Monare, with the intense competition at the club in the middle of the park. But, the 33 year-old believes everything will fall into place once he gets back.

“I have started doing partial training with the team and it is looking good. You always want to be part of the team, but the team has quality and everything they need at the moment. So, it is just a matter of focussing on recovery and supporting the team. The rest will take care of itself,” said Monare.

The Buccaneers midfielder also spoke about the club’s next match – they face AmaZulu FC in the final of the MTN8 at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

He says being in the final of the Wafa-Wafa tournament is a big deal, but that doesn’t mean that they should forget they are a team that is still trying to find its feet, with the arrival of a number of new players this season, and new coach in Riveiro.

“In this project, we also require time and be allowed to grow as a team. Yes, we are in the final, but we can’t forget that we are still in the process and it requires time, patience and hard-work.”