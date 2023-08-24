Pirates legend hails Maswanganyi, expects more from him

Maswanganyi has proven to be a good addition to the Pirates attack along with Monnapule Saleng and Relebohile Ratomo.

Patrick Maswanganyi during the DStv Premiership 2023/24 match between Orlando Pirates and Royal AM at the Orlando Stadium, Soweto on 08 August 2023. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates legend Lucky Lekgwathi says there is still a lot to come from new signing Patrick Maswanganyi.



ALSO READ: Pirates’ Monyane delighted with Bafana call-up



Maswanganyi, who joined Pirates from SuperSport United at the start of the season, has hit the ground running at Bucs and has impressed many including Lekgwathi with his excellent performances.

He has proven to be a good addition to the Bucs attack along with Monnapule Saleng and Relebohile Ratomo.

Lekgwathi is impressed with what he has seen from the 25-year-old.

“I think he has slotted in very well at Pirates and you can see that he is enjoying his football at the club. He was certainly a good buy for the team and he has blended in very well with the rest of the players,” said the ex-Pirates captain.

“You know it’s never easy for a player to join a team of Pirates calibre where there is a lot of expectations and there is a lot of pressure for you to perform at your best from your first game. But Masgwaganyi has been able to adapt and I think we will see a lot coming from him. He is a good player with a lot of potential.”

As a former captain of the Sea Robbers, Lekgwathi is also impressed with the way Pirates have been performing in the new season.

He says there is a good balance in the squad and positive results are promising again this season.

“Remember the team did very well last season by winning two trophies. That made the fans really happy and they believe that the team can compete for any trophy. You also look at the squad and you can see that there is a lot of quality there,” the former defender added.



LISTEN: Chiefs’ woes continue, Sundowns look unstoppable … or do they?

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers will shift their focus to the Caf Champions League this weekend.

Pirates host Comoros’ Djabal FC in a return leg of the first preliminary round at Orlando Stadium on Friday.

The Soweto giants won 1-0 away from home in the first leg.