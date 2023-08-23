Local Soccer August 23, 2023 | 4:59 pm

LISTEN: Chiefs’ woes continue, Sundowns look unstoppable … or do they?

Kaizer Chiefs continue to be about as thrilling as an all-day work meeting, Molefi Ntseki’s tenure starting in poor fashion, with just one win, in the MTN8, to go with a draw and two defeats in the DStv Premiership.


The latest of those defeats came at TS Galaxy last weekend, and certain Chiefs supporters didn’t hold back in letting Ntseki know exactly what they thought, hurling missiles at the new Chiefs head coach.


This is clearly unacceptable, and Chiefs have been duly charged by the Premier Soccer League, but the fact remains that there is little indication Chiefs are about to mount any sort of challenge to Mamelodi Sundowns in the title race.


In this week’s Ballz to the Wall Podcast, Phakaaathi editor Jonty Mark, along with football writers SIbongiseni Gumbi and Katlego Modiba, takes a look at Chiefs’ start to the season, and the rise of the same old problems – frailties at the back and a distinct lack of firepower in attack.


We also analyse Mamelodi Sundowns, who at the time of recording this podcast, had won all of their games in all competitions so far – they were playing Richards Bay away on Wednesday evening in their latest Premiership match.


Are Masandawana simply waltzing towards another title? Should we just hand them a seventh league title in a row now?

You can listen to the latest Ballz to the Wall Podcast right here:

