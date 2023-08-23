Pirates’ Monyane delighted with Bafana call-up

Just before the start of the season, Orlando Pirates right-back Thabiso Monyane had wished for an injury-free campaign and a Bafana Bafana call-up.



And now, a couple of weeks into the new season, the Pirates defender has been named in the Bafana 36-man preliminary squad for friendlies against Namibia and DR Congo next month.

“I take last season for me as an okay season because I had my fair of injuries. But this season I’m looking to correct that. I know what I have to do, fixing my game and taking care of myself just so that k can help the team going forward,” said Monyane in an interview with Phakaaathi last month.

“So, I’m just looking forward to the season and the biggest goal for me is to that Bafana Bafana call-up. The only thing that can help me get into Bafana is to be consistent, put in the hard work and good shift week in and week out. And everything will take care of itself.”



Monyane has made five starts for the Buccaneers since the beginning of the season and it seems like the consistency that he was preaching about has worked for him as it has brought him closer to making the final list in coach Hugo Broos’ squad.

Broos is expected to trim the squad to 23-players next week. And Monyane will have to keep on being consistent in his display for Pirates, with the Buccaneers set to host Comoros based side Djabal FC at the Orlando Stadium on Friday for the second leg of the first preliminary round of the Caf Champions League.

Monyane finds himself in the Bafana squad alongside his skipper Innocent Maela and fellow defender Nkosinathi Sibisi.