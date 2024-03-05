Pirates midfielder Maswanganyi warns of tough games coming up

'Not every game is going to be easy for us, I mean coming here (to Polokwane) it wasn’t easy,' said the midfielder.



After narrowly beating Polokwane City, Orlando Pirates midfielder Patrick Maswanganyi is happy the Buccaneers have something to work on heading into Wednesday’s DStv Premiership game at home to Cape Town Spurs.

Maswanganyi reckons Pirates started the match slowly against Rise and Shine, though they ended up winning Saturday’s game 1-0 at Peter Mokaba Stadium. Evidence Makgopa got the winner for Jose Riveiro’s side with a diving header.

“It was a great effort from everyone, I think we started the game slowly. But that’s something we can work on going to the next game.



“I think there are lots of games that are going to be tough for us,” said the Bucs midfielder after being named Man-of-the-Match.



“I mean coming here (to Polokwane) it wasn’t easy. Playing away from home is always tough, but we managed to get one goal to win the game, it was a very important result.”



The victory was vital for the Buccaneers in their bid to finish the season in second place, with their main objective being to get back to playing Caf Champions League football next season.



The Buccaneers were involved in the continental competition this campaign, but had a disappointing run after failing to reach the group stages.



To finish as runners-up behind runaway league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns won’t be simple for Pirates, with other teams above them on the table also holding Champions League ambitions.

Procession



Mamelodi Sundowns are making the title race a procession, making the battle for second the more interesting one.



The Sea Robbers are currently in fourth spot on the log with 29 points after 18 matches, 13 points behind Sunowns.

They are just a slender two points behind second-placed Cape Town City and third-place SuperSport United, who both have 31 points.