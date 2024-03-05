Kopo and September pushed ex-Chiefs man Mahlatsi to join Chippa

Kamohelo Mahlatsi’s signing for Chippa United was initiated by coaches Kwanele Kopo and Thabo September, who convinced the forward to to try his luck at the club, a source has revealed.

Since being transfer-listed by Kaizer Chiefs last year, Mahlatsi had been struggling to find a team.

According to a source, Mahlatsi even tried to return to his old club Moroka Swallows FC.

However, his move to Chippa came swiftly because of the arrival of Kwanele Kopo and Thabo September, who are currently in charge of the Chilli Boys, as co-coaches of the Eastern Cape-based outfit.

‘Bonus’

“Coach Kopo and coach September know Mahlatsi’s qualities, that’s why they thought it would be best to bring him to Chippa,” said the source. They have worked with him for a very long time at SuperSport and seeing someone with qualities like his without a team was a bonus for them after getting the job at Chippa,” said a source.

“The first day he came to training they were impressed with him and even the chairman (Siviwe ‘Chippa’ Mpengesi) was happy with what he saw from Mahlatsi.”

Mahlatsi was announced as a new Chippa signing last week Friday, and the midfielder made his debut for the club on the same day as he started in their 1-1 draw with Stellenbosch FC in a DStv Premiership match.