15 Dec 2024

Pirates release defender ahead of January transfer window

The defender’s exit does not come as a surprise prize as he has found game time hard to come by at the Buccaneers under coach Jose Riveiro.

Sandile Mthethwa and Orlando Pirates have parted ways. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates have confirmed the departure of defender Sandile Mthethwa ahead of the January transfer window.

ALSO READ: Wasteful Orlando Pirates held to draw by Stade d’Abidjan

Mthethwa has not featured for Pirates this season, as coach Jose Riveiro has preferred Olisa Ndah, Thabiso Sesane, Nkosinathi Sibisi, and Tapelo Xoki in the centre back pairing role.

In a statement, Pirates said that the amicable separation will allow Mthethwa to move to a club of his choice where he can get more game time.

“At 27 years old Mthethwa is entering his prime and whilst the technical team wanted him to stay – the guarantee of regular football was not possible.

“Mthethwa joined the club in 2016 as a young boy having been spotted at an annual youth tournament in KZN. He was one of three players identified at the tournament – the other two being Thobela Sikhakhane and Brian Hlongwa.

“Mthethwa went on to captain the first Project X Tour to the UK and later on captained the MultiChoice Diski Challenge squad before being promoted to the first team where he went on feature in over 20 official matches for the club.

“He will be remembered for his professionalism and discipline at all times. We wish him well as he enters a new chapter in his career,” read the Pirates statement.

Pirates send Otladisa out to Sekhukhune

Meanwhile, Pirates have announced that Katlego Otladisa will join Sekhukhune United on loan when the January transfer window opens.

“The club can also confirm that it has reached an agreement with Sekhukhune United for the services of Katlego Otladisa.

ALSO READ: New Sundowns coach Cardoso calls for unity ahead of first game

“The 28-year-old moves across to Babina Noko on a loan deal for the remainder of the 2024/25 season,” read the club statement.

Much like Mthethwa, Otladisa has also struggled to get game time at Pirates and has not featured for the Buccaneers this season.

