Wasteful Orlando Pirates held to draw by Stade d’Abidjan

Orlando Pirates were held to a 1-1 draw in a CAF Champions’ League Group C clash at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in Abidjan on Saturday.

Evidence Makgopa put the Buccaneers in the lead on the stroke of half-time, but Ousmane Meite cancelled the lead in the second half to give the home side their first point in the group stage.

The Buccaneers piled pressure on the hosts from the start, but just like in the previous game against Al-Ahly, they were once again guilty of wasting good chances.



Pirates’ first chance of the half fell to Relebohile Mofokeng in the 14th minute when he found himself unmarked inside the box, but his shot went wide of goal.

Two minutes later Makgopa failed to capitalise on a mistake by Stade d’Abidjan goalkeeper Drissa Bamba who failed to hang on to Mohau Nkota’s weak shot, but the Bafana Bafana was late to pounce onto the loose ball and the defence cleared the danger.

Deon Hotto came close to giving Pirates the lead in the 16th minute, but the ball went inches over the crossbar.

Pirates eventually got their break in the referee’s optional time of the first half through Makgopa who converted from the penalty spot. The Buccaneers were awarded the penalty after Mofokeng was fouled inside the box.

The hosts took the game to the visitors in the second half and they were rewarded with a goal in the 54th minute when Ousmane Meite beat Sipho Chaine with a header following a free kick on the right.

Few minutes later Makgopa wasted a chance to put Pirates in the lead when he beat his marker and went one-on-one with goalkeeper Bamba. He tried to put the ball in between the goalkeeper’s legs, but came out second best against Bamba.

Pirates coach Jose Riveiro made three changes after the hour mark bringing in Gilberto, Tshegofatso Mabasa and Kabelo Dlamini for Nkota, Makgopa and Paseka Mako respectively. But the changes failed to give him the sparkle he needed in order to get maximum points from the game.



Ben Koyate almost stole the three points for the hosts on the stroke of full-time, but his volley went over the crossbar.

The draw was enough to move Pirates to the top of Group C standings with five points after three games, one point above Al-Ahly while Stade d’Abidjan remained bottom of the group with one point.