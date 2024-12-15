Cardoso’s Sundowns reign off to a winning start

Iqraam Rayners of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates goal with team mates during the CAF Champions League 2024/25 match against Raja Casablanca at Loftus Stadium, in Pretoria on 15 December 2024 ©Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

Miguel Cardoso’s reign as a Mamelodi Sundowns coach got off to a positive start with a 1-0 victory over Raja Casablanca in a Caf Champions League match at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday afternoon.

Iqraam Rayners scored the only goal of the match as the Brazilians notched up their first win of the group stage campaign following two draws against AS Maniema Union and AS FAR that ultimately led to Manqoba Mngqithi’s dismissal.

Cardoso’s presence was felt immediately with four changes in the starting XI from the 1-1 stalemate away to FAR in Morocco last Saturday. Aubrey Modiba, Bathusi Aubaas and Peter Shalulile were all dropped while Mothobi Mvala was sidelined with an injury.

Mosa Lebusa, Sphelele Mkhulise, Divine Lunga and Neo Maema were given the nod to play in what looked like a 3-4-3 formation by the new coach in his first game in charge.

The system saw Teboho Mokoena play in a slightly deeper role when Sundowns were in possession of the ball with Marcelo Allende in front of him. At times Mokoena played more like a centre-back and pulled strings from his own half alongside Malibongwe Khoza and Lebusa.

It took 64 minutes for Masandawana to get their noses in front via the boot of Rayners who opened the scoring a low shot from outside the box after being teed up by substitute Kutlwano Letlhaku.

It was the former Stellenbosch FC man’s third goal of the competition and his second in the group stages after scoring against FAR in the previous game.

It was a well-deserved lead by the home team who controlled the game better after the restart. They dominated the ball possession stakes and played with a lot more intensity in the second half.

The Moroccan champions scored two goals but the linesman ruled them out for offside on both occasions. The Tshwane giants held their line well to leave Casablanca’s forwards in offside positions. It was a risky tactic but it paid off in the end as the score remained unchanged.

The South African champions are now tied on five points with Maniema who lead group B due to a better goal difference after three matches. The 2016 champions have three more games left to secure qualification to the knockout phase.

They will be away to Casablanca in North Africa and Maniema in the DR Congo before wrapping up the group stage campaign at home to FAR. All the matches will be played in January to determine who advances to the last eight.