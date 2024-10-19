Pirates’ Riveiro rues missed chances in shock loss against Magesi

A disheartened Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro rued the missed opportunities that could have altered the game’s outcome after his...

A disheartened Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro rued the missed opportunities that could have altered the game’s outcome after his team were knocked out of the Carling Knockout by Magesi.



This comes after the Buccaneers were edged 3-2 by Dikwena Tsa Metse at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday afternoon.



READ MORE: Magesi knock Orlando Pirates out of Carling Knockout



Magesi led Pirates 3-0 at the break with goals from Delano Abrahams and Edmore Chirambadare and an own goal from Thabiso Sesane.



Kabelo Dlamini and Evidence Makgopa gave the Pirates fans some hope when they scored in the last four minutes, but Dikwena Tsa Metse emerged victorious in the end.



“We didn’t play badly, even in the first half when we were 2-0 down, but the goals were something obscene. To be honest we cannot afford to defend those situations as a team because it was not individual mistakes,” Riveiro told SuperSport TV.

“Sometimes it happens, it was a collective, it’s something to be concerned about from my side. 3-0 at half-time, it was difficult to come back. We tried until the end, and we were very close.



ALSO READ: Five star Sundowns annihilate Arrows in Carling Knockout

“It’s difficult to explain how we didn’t score more than one or two goals, but congratulations to the opponent, they did their job. They managed to slow down the game enough to utilise their chances in transitions. That’s the reading of the game,” he added.