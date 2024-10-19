Magesi knock Orlando Pirates out of Carling Knockout

The Buccaneers were edged 3-2 by the newly-promoted side at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Jose Riveiro made six changes to the starting line-up that defeated Stellenbosch FC 3-1 in the MTN8 final in Durban at the beginning of the month.



Selaelo Rasebotja, who joined Pirates from SuperSport United at the beginning of the season, made a rare start playing alongside Kabelo Dlamini at the centre of the Buccaneers midfield.



As expected, the home side dominated possession, but were guilty of wasting chances to take an early lead with Tshegofatsa Mabasa being the main culprit.



Mabasa first headed wide of the goal from a good cross from Deano van Rooyen’s cross in the eighth minute. He then shot over the crossbar from close range in the 20th minute after he was set up by Relebohile Mofokeng.



Two minutes later, Monnapule Saleng also wasted a good chance to put Pirates in the lead when he shot wide of the goal from close range.



The Buccaneers were to be punished by Magesi for these misses in the 33rd minute when Delano Aabrahams headed home a Wonderboy Makhubu cross after some good work from Edmore Chirambadare on the left flank.



Six minutes later, Magesi found themselves 2-0 up after Tshepo Mashigo’s wayward cross ricocheted off Thabiso Sesane into his own net.



Things were to go from bad to worse for the home side as they conceded a penalty on the stroke of half-time after Sesane was adjudged to have fouled Deolin Mekoa inside the box. Chirambadare stepped up and converted the penalty at the second attempt after Sipho Chaine parried his original kick back to play.



Riveiro made changes earlier on in the second half bringing on the likes of Mohau Nkota, Patrick Maswanganyi and Evidence Makgopa and taking off Saleng, Rasebotja and Kimvuidi in an effort to try and change the complexion of the game.



Mabasa was unlucky not to have pulled a goal back for Pirate in the 64th minute, but his shot hit the crossbar and back to play with Chipezeze well-beaten.



Pirates saw their penalty appeal turned down in the 72nd minute after the ball looked like it had hit a Magesi defender, but referee Masixole Bambiso waved play on much to the frustration of the Pirates fans and a couple of them threw missiles into the pitch.



Four minutes later Chipezeze did well to parry Dlamini’s goal-bound free kick to safety.



Dlamini finally pulled one goal for the Buccaneers in the 86th minute with a wonderful shot from range and Makgopa added the second one with a deflected shot three minutes later, but the visitors hanged on to their one-goal advantage to causing the first big upset of the Carling Knockout.