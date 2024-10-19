Five star Sundowns annihilate Arrows in Carling Knockout

Thapelo Morena of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates goal during the 2024 Carling Knockout Cup match against Golden Arrows at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on 19 October 2024 ©Daniel Hlongwane/BackpagePix

Thapelo Morena, Iqraam Rayners, Mothobi Mvala, Peter Shalule and youngster Kutlwano Lethlaku were on target as Mamelodi Sundowns crushed Golden Arrows 5-0 at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday night to advance to the quarterfinals of the Carling Knockout.

With Orlando Pirates already knocked out of the beer cup by minnows Magesi FC, the Brazilians were out to avoid the same fate.



They took control of the game from the first whistle by pinning their visitors in their own half and Morena made the early pressure count by opening the scoring in the 14th minute.

The speedy winger finished off a flowing move by Sundowns with a first-time shot after being set up by Lucas Ribeiro Costa. The skilful midfielder was at the heart of Masandawana’s second goal on the half hour mark with a defence splitting pass to Tashreeq Matthews who laid the ball off Rayners to extend Sundowns’ lead to 2-0.

The 28-year-old’s incredible goalscoring run in Sundowns colours continued in Atteridgeville. He has now scored five goals in as many matches across all competitions following his move from Stellenbosch FC.

Before the break, Arrows goalkeeper Edward Maova denied Costa twice in a half Sundowns totally dominated. The scoreline could have been worse for the visitors but Maova was on hand to save his team’s blushes.

Abafana Besthende were just not at the races in the opening 45 minutes and never posed any threat to Sundowns’ goal. Their approach was to stop Sundowns from playing instead of using their pace to trouble the Tshwane giants.

Teboho Mokoena was back in the team squad after missing the last five games. He received warm applause from the home faithful when he replaced Marcelo Allende with 20 minutes left to play.

Mvala added his name to the score sheet with a powerful header from a Thembinkosi Lorch corner kick in the 73rd minute before Shalulile got in on the act four minutes later. 18-year-old attacker Letlhaku completed the rout with literally his first touch of the ball with nine minutes left.

In the end, it was a five-star performance by the free-scoring Betway Premiership champions who have now scored an impressive 21 goals in their last six matches.