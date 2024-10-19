Sirino sparkles as Chiefs sink SuperSport

It was the perfect finish for Chiefs to a week of celebrations for Kaizer Motaung's 80th birthday.

Gaston Sirino (right) celebrates with his Chiefs teammates after opening the scoring. Picture: GalloImages

Gaston Sirino’s superb start to the season with Kaizer Chiefs continued on Saturday, as he provided a goal and assist in their 4-0 win over SuperSport United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Amakhosi moved serenely into the quarterfinals of the Carling Black Label Knockout, the game effectively killed off when Sirino’s beautifully whipped corner was headed in by Chiefs captain Yusuf Maart in the 53rd minute.

SuperSport miss their chances against Chiefs

Gavin Hunt’s SuperSport had their chances, but even new striking signing Tashreeq Morris couldn’t help resolve their woes in front of goal.

Matsatsantsa have just two goals in six matches so far in all competitions.

Chiefs, by contrast, have 12 goals in just four games under Nasreddine Nabil. Ranga Chivaviro added a third in Polokwane, and Ashley Du Preez came off the bench to score another in stoppage time.

It was the perfect finish to a week of celebrations for Kaizer Motaung’s 80th birthday, but it had looked like it could be a difficult game for Amakhosi, as SuperSport put them under pressure in the opening half.

Sirino strikes first for Chiefs

Still, it was Chiefs and Sirino who struck first in the 33rd minute. Mduduzi Shabalala’s fine pass released the Uruguayan, and he cut inside before firing a low shot past Ricardo Goss.

Amakhosi were better after the break. After Maart had doubled their lead, Chiefs added another in the 53rd minute.

Wandile Duba broke away down the right, and he crossed for Chivaviro, who drilled a shot past Goss.

The evening got worse for the home side as midfielder Gape Morale was given a second yellow card for a poor tackl on Samkelo Zwane.

And Du Preez added one more goal for Chiefs in stoppage time, gathering another substitute, Edson Castillo’s perfectly-weighted pass and beating Goss.