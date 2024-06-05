Pirates’ Sibisi welcomes Bafana chance for Tito and Mofokeng

'I am just happy for them that they ... can showcase their talent at the highest level,' said the Pirates and Bafana defender.

Nksoinathi Sibisi is delighted his two Pirates teammates are also in the Bafana squad. Picture: Backpagepix

Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana defender Nkosinathi Sibisi is delighted his Buccaneers teammates Patrick ‘Tito’ Maswanganyi and Relebohile Mofokeng have been handed an opportunity to display their attacking talents on the international stage.

Maswanganyi and Mofokeng, fresh from superb seasons in Pirates colours, which ended with the latter’s spectacular winner in the Nedbank Cup final, were part of the Bafana squad that travelled to Nigeria yesterday.

South Africa will take on the Super Eagles in Uyo on Friday in a 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier, before hosting Zimbabwe in another qualifier at the Free State Stadium on Tuesday.

“It is really nice to have them here,” said Sibisi this week.

“They are good players and I am just happy for them that they are part of the group now and can showcase their talent at the highest level.”

Sibisi’s Pirates struggles

Sibisi has been a regular in the Bafana squad under Hugo Broos, but could consider himself slightly fortunate to be called up this time, given that he has had so little game time for Pirates in 2024.

“In the second half of the season, I have not had much game time. But I think what has been one of my strongest points has been my mentality, and how I have dealt with that,” added Sibisi.

“I know the coach believes in me, and thanks to him for showing confidence in me. For me it is just to go out there and show what I can do.”