Orlando Pirates Soweto derby ratings – Saleng is the star of the show

Monnapule Saleng lights up FNB Stadium.

Monnapule Saleng (back to the pic) is congratulated by Pirates teammates after scoring against Chiefs. Pic: Backpagepix

A pulsating Soweto derby thrilled the fans at FNB Stadium on Saturday, with Orlando Pirates emerging victorious, twice coming from behind to beat Kaizer Chiefs 3-2.

Phakaaathi editor Jonty Mark gives his verdict on how the players from Orlando Pirates rated on the day.

Orlando Pirates

Sipho Chaine 6/10

Chaine had a fairly uneventful game for Pirates, with little he could do for Chiefs’ two goals, left badly exposed on both occasions by his defence.

Thabiso Lebitso 7

Lebitso was given a hard time at right back by Chiefs left-winger Pule Mmodi, but made amends at the other end with a wonderful goal to tie up the scores at 2-2.

Thapelo Xoki 5

Xoki was unusually sloppy at the back alongside his central defensive partner Olisa Ndah. Both were badly exposed by the pace of Ashley Du Preez.

Olisa Ndah 5

Similar to Xoki, Ndah did not have his best game in a Pirates shirt, battling to contain Du Preez, before he was forced off with an injury and replaced by Nkosinathi Sibisi in the 76th minute.

Deon Hotto 7

Hotto was a tireless runner for Pirates, a bit like Buccaneers right back Thabiso Lebitso doing better in attack than defence, where he was given some problems by Christian Saile.

Miguel Timm 7

Timm did give the ball away needlessly on occasion, but was mainly an assured figure in the middle of the park, dictating the pace of the game. He got an ovation from the Pirates fans when he came off with nine minutes left.

Makheleni Makhaula 6

Makhaula grafted hard in midfield all game, picking up a booking in stoppage time event though Pirates contained Chiefs quite comfortably in the closing stages.

Monnapule Saleng 9

Man of the Match. Saleng stamped his authority all over this game with two superbly taken goals and an excellent all-round display. The composure of the finish to make it 3-2 oozed class.

Patrick Maswanganyi 8

Maswanganyi had an excellent game in the Buccaneers front three, winning the ball back in the build up to Saleng’s equaliser, setting up Saleng’s winner and generally giving Chiefs’ defenders an uncomfortable afternoon.

Relebohile Mofokeng 8

The dancing feet of Mofokeng were a delight to watch all afternoon, one delightful flick setting up Tshegofatso Mabasa for a first half chance. Reeve Frosler looked lost at times against the Pirates youngster.

Tshegofatso Mabasa 8

With Evidence Makgopa out injured there was a lot of responsibility on Mabasa’s shoulders to lead the line for Pirates and he did so well, setting up Saleng’s first goal with a neat lay-off.

Nkosinathi Sibisi 6

Nkosinathi Sibisi came on for Olisah Ndah in the 76th minute and did a good job helping to keep Chiefs at bay for the remainder of the game.

Thalente Mbatha

Came on for Timm in the 81st minute. Not on long enough to be rated.

Souaibou Marou

Came on for Mabasa in the 82nd minute. Not on long enough to be rated.

Innocent Maela

Came on for Saleng in the 88th minute. Not on long enough to be rated.

Thabiso Monyane

Came on for Lebitso in the 88th minute. Not on long enough to be rated.