Sundowns crowned MTN8 champions after victory over Pirates

Teboho Mokoena and Iqraam Rayners stole the show as the Brazilians lifted the season-opening competition.

Mamelodi Sundowns were crowned MTN8 champions following a 2-0 victory over Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday night.

Sundowns break Pirates’ MTN8 run

Teboho Mokoena and Iqraam Rayners stole the show as the Brazilians lifted the season-opening competition after an entertaining encounter in Durban.

Sundowns took the lead early in the first half through Mokoena but failed to kill off the game, leaving the door open for Pirates to fight their way back. However, Rayners came off the bench to seal the victory deep into stoppage time with a penalty.

Sundowns ended Pirates’ four-year winning streak in the MTN8 and claimed their first top eight trophy since 2021. Pirates started brightly, creating a couple of promising opportunities in the final third, but failed to make them count.

Instead, it was the Tshwane giants who took an early lead when Mokoena toe-poked the ball past Sipho Chaine following a deft backheel from Thabang Matuludi inside the box in the 11th minute.

Chaine produced a point-blank save to keep Pirates in the game, denying Thapelo Morena in the 24th minute after Thalente Mbatha lost the ball inside his own box.

Nkosinathi Sibisi came close to finding an equaliser for Pirates three minutes later but failed to get on the end of Lebone Seema’s inviting low cross.

Another Chaine save

Chaine produced another fingertip save on the half-hour mark, this time denying Brayan León, who had broken free before unleashing a stinging shot from the edge of the area.

Pirates’ defence was caught out by a quickly taken free-kick outside the box, and Chaine once again stood tall to prevent Sundowns from doubling their lead. He produced a brilliant reflex save to tip Nuno Santos’ volley over the bar for a corner 10 minutes before the break.

Williams was called into action three minutes later, parrying Ghampani Lungu’s effort behind for a corner in what was turning into an end-to-end affair in KwaZulu-Natal. As expected, tempers flared from time to time, with neither side willing to back down from a challenge.

There was a stoppage shortly before half-time as players from both teams and their respective benches had to be separated following a collision between Yanela Mbuthuma and Khulumani Ndamane.

Sundowns sat back and invited pressure after the restart, and Mokoena went from hero to villain when he shoved Mbuthuma to the ground. Referee Abongile Tom had no choice but to point to the spot in the 60th minute.

Pirates pay the penalty

Lungu stepped up to take the penalty, but Williams dived to his left and got a strong hand to the ball to deny the Zambian winger. The game opened up from that point, with both teams having different objectives. Sundowns were looking to see out the game, while Pirates desperately searched for an equaliser.

Sundowns were next to threaten when Tashreeq Matthews broke through on goal and set up León, who fired wide in the 75th minute. Kabelo Kgositsile’s fierce effort was then tipped over the bar by Williams, who stretched at full length to keep his side in the contest.

Substitute Simphiwe Masilela narrowly missed the target with a venomous strike in the dying minutes, with Williams rooted to his goal line. Tom awarded Sundowns a penalty in stoppage time after Thapelo Mokobodi brought down Siyanda Ndlovu inside the box.

Rayners stepped up and converted from the spot to seal the victory, as Sundowns lifted their first trophy of the 2026/27 PSL season at the expense of their bitter rivals.