Pitso hints at discrimination for hurried Al Ahly exit

Compiled by Sibongiseni Gumbi

When Pitso Mosimane left Al Ahly, it was unclear how he had come to the decision as things were going well for him.

ALSO READ: Pitso Mosimane says Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is the real deal

But it was believed that the working relationship between him and the club’s management had soured.



He had been supposed to sign a contract extension when he asked to be released instead.

After that, Mosimane stayed a while without a job until he was hired by Saudi Arabian first division side Ali Ahli. He has since promoted them to the top flight.

And now speaking to Saudi Arabian TV, Al Arabiya, Pitso hinted at a heavy workload and discrimination as his reasons.

“I must say that my story with Al Ahly was wonderful and amazing,” Mosimane is quoted by KingFut as having said.

“Bebo (Mahmoud El-Khatib), the club legend, asked me to come to Egypt to coach the team. And I asked him why he wanted me to accept the offer, and he confirmed that it was the best in the Middle East.

“After six months of working with Al Ahly, the club was awarded the medal for the most successful team in the Middle East. This is a prize that only teams like Real Madrid, Bayern Munich or Barcelona usually receive…”

But if things were going so well. Then why did the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana mentor leave the job?

Pitso refused to extend contract

“I refused to extend my contract with Al Ahly despite being asked to do so. This was due to the heavy workload and the work pressure in Egypt.”

Pitso’s relationship with the Egyptian media was never cordial. And while some supporters appreciated his efforts, some never really accepted him.

But he suggests that it was something he took on the chin. “African coaches feel discrimination. But we also feel that any coach can come to the Middle East and succeed.”

ALSO READ: Hlanti offered a short-term deal by Kaizer Chiefs?

And with his current employers having made a decision not to keep him. Pitso’s next assignment will be anticipated with keen interest.

There have been rumours that Tunisian giants Esperance have expressed interest in his services. Back home, Kaizer Chiefs fans would give an arm and leg to have him guide their side back to its former glory days.