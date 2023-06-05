Pitso Mosimane says Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is the real deal

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

Known for his criticism of foreign coaches, Pitso Mosimane has a different opinion about Orlando Pirates’ Jose Riveiro.

The Spaniard had a wonderful first season with the Buccaneers, guiding them to two trophies – the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup – and a second place finish in the DStv Premiership.

He did this despite the criticism he received when he first arrived in the country. Riveiro was subjected to all manner of ridicule.

Some supporters even went as far as calling him a plumber, a term used to describe useless coaches in local football.

Riveiro however quickly silenced his critics when he beat Mamelodi Sundowns on his way to lifting the first trophy, the MTN8 in September last year.

And Pitso was impressed. He spoke highly of the Spanish tactician in a recent interview with Power FM last week.

“Firstly, I would like to congratulate the Buccaneers. Aah! Ezimnyama ngenkani bafethu (the Mighty Blacks, my brothers),” Mosimane said.

“The coach… Two trophies in his first year. I am very impressed by the coach. I have been listening to him talking about the formations and tactics – he is spot on.

“He knows his stuff. He is calm and humble and he has done very well. You know my opinion about European coaches in South Africa.

“This is what we want to see, he (Riveiro) is adding value. Brilliant, this is what we need from European coaches in South Africa,” added Mosimane.

Ncikazi also praises Riveiro

Riveiro’s assistant at Pirates, Mandla Ncikazi also sang his praises, saying he brings something different that local coaches do not possess.

“I am not saying this just because we have been successful this season. But the work ethic of the two Spanish gentlemen has a good effect on the players.

“If you compare them to us as black coaches, or just local coaches in general, there are differences,” said Ncikazi in an interview with Ukhozi FM on Monday.

“Maybe there is something that we see in the players that when you look at football as a whole and the way they treat the players, we can learn.

“When you refuse to learn, you don’t grow. But if you have eyes you have the ability to see when you need to learn. There is a lot of good that they are doing.

“They are also learning because local players have a way that you need to look after them,” explained Ncikazi.