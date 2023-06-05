AmaZulu said to have offered loyal Ntuli contract extension.

By Mgosi Squad

AmaZulu FC striker Bongani Ntuli is set to have his contract with the club extended when his current deal with Usuthu expires at the end of June.

The newly wedded Ntuli who has been linked with a move away from the club for some years, never left Usuthu, becoming one of their loyal players at the club for his commitment and dedication.

The 32-years old striker has previously been linked with a switch to Kaizer Chiefs and other several clubs, with his abilities as a natural center-forward being the main reason behind his attention.

Alleged moves for the goal-poacher, however, never materialised and he has now found himself being at AmaZulu for over three years now after leaving Mamelodi Sundowns.

“Ntuli has been loyal to the club and he is one of the players who has been very consistent with his performance. He loves the club so much that’s why he was never even bothered during the time when there were rumours that some big clubs were after him. That didn’t distract him at all because he knew what he wanted to achieve with AmaZulu,” said the source.

“He will be signing a new contract soon and that’s just the way of the management thanking him for his services and of course, because he is a good player. He is a very important member of the squad and delivers. I really think he deserves a new contract. I’m sure he is also happy to be extending his stay because he loves the club.”

Ntuli, who has played for Sundowns and Golden Arrows, emerged from the development ranks of Abafana Be’sthende before his promotion to the first team. His exploits at Arrows earned a big move to Sundowns in 2014, but he ended up being sent on loan frequently by the Pretoria based club.

The big striker has also spent some time with the now forgotten Rustenburg based club Platinum Stars on loan, before being eventually let go by Downs and getting a permanent deal with AmaZulu.

Ntuli’s contract extension with Usuthu comes after the goal-poacher was recently reported to have put a ring on the finger of Usuthu CEO Sinenjabulo Zungu.