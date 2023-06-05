Hlanti offered a short-term deal by Kaizer Chiefs?

By Mgosi Squad

Kaizer Chiefs have offered left-back Sifiso Hlanti a one-year contract, a source at the club has revealed.

Hlanti’s contract with Chiefs was set to expire at the end of June, and the Amakhosi management and technical team have agreed to keep the experienced left-back.

It is said that Hlanti, who is one of many players whose contract at Chiefs is expiring, is seen as a valuable player at the club and young players will learn from him.

The defender featured 30-times for the Glamour Boys this season. He was the preferred choice for the left-back position for coach Arthur Zwane.

“This was a good season for Hlanti and the coaches are happy with him. His experience counts a lot in the Chiefs defence and to be honest, he still has legs to carry him for two to three years. But his contract will be extended by just one season and I think rest will follow. I’m not sure if the negotiations are over yet, but that is what is going to happen according to what I’ve heard,” said the insider.



“There are many players at the club who are busy with negotiations regarding their contracts. Everything will be revealed at some point this month. I’m not sure when, but I think what the club is trying to do is finalise everything first before announcing who will be part of the squad next season and who won’t.”

Hlanti joined Chiefs in 2021 from Swallows FC. But, the former Bafana Bafana defender struggled with injuries which saw him miss most of the club’s games in his first season with the club.

But, after overcoming injuries and getting back to full fitness, the experienced defender managed to command his place in the starting line-up for the club and became a regular.