WATCH: Khanye says Kaizer Chiefs have average players

“There are deep problems at Kaizer Chiefs. Deep problems,” said Khanye.

Junior Khanye says Pitso Mosimane or any other coach will not be able to fix Kaizer Chiefs‘ deep problems immediately.



Khanye’s comment comes after Chiefs suffered a 1-0 loss to 15th-placed Richards Bay FC last weekend. It was Amakhosi’s 10th loss of the season that left them in position 10 with only six games to go before the end of the DStv Premiership season.



Following the loss, many Chiefs fans once again put the blame on coach Cavin Johnson and some even called for his axing.



Khanye, however, does not believe that Johnson is the only problem at Chiefs.



“There are deep problems at Kaizer Chiefs. Deep problems,” said Khanye during an interview on iDiski TV.



“They might think Cavin Johnson is the problem but he is not. Yes, I don’t agree with some of Cavin’s tactical decisions but he is not the only problem at Chiefs. These players are average.



Khanye added that Mosimane or whoever is appointed as the Chiefs coach will need to get rid of at least 13 average players and sign new ones.



“You can get Pitso Mosimane to coach these players and he would need to get rid of at least 13 players here. The problems at this club are deep.”



Khanye also slammed the Chiefs scouting department and the club management, saying those departments also need to be changed.



“The best clubs in the world have good scouting. Getting players who suit the style and culture of the club. Kaizer Chiefs don’t have a good scouting department. That’s why they sign low-class players like Christian Saile who has played in lower leagues in Zambia. They don’t do proper assessments.



“Chiefs can change the coach but they still need to change a lot of things there – their development structure, their scouting department, the management! There is a lot of work that needs to be done at Chiefs.



“It’s not about losing to Richards Bay, it’s about the last 10 years. This club has completely lost its way,” concluded Khanye.