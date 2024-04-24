Chiefs-Sundowns moved as PSL squeeze in extra Masandawana fixture

Sundowns will play two DStv Premiership matches in three days.

Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns will now meet on May 2 at FNB Stadium. Picture: Gallo Images

The Premier Soccer League announced on Wednesday that they have moved Kaizer Chiefs’ DStv Premiership clash with Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium from April 29 to May 2.

This is so they can squeeze in another Masandawana league fixture, at Loftus Stadium against TS Galaxy on April 29.

The Galaxy game is a match that was supposed to be played on November 12 last year, but was postponed because Sundowns were competing in the Caf African Football League, which they went on to win by beating Wydad in the final on November 12.

Sundowns’ participation in that competition, as well as the Caf Champions League – they play Esperance a semifinal, second leg on Friday, has caused a huge backlog in their league fixtures that the PSL are desperately trying to fill.

The Brazilians still have eight DStv Premiership games to play before the season concludes at the end of May, while no one else is left with more than six.

Different Galaxy

Sundowns’ DStv Premiership match away to TS Galaxy, originally scheduled for March 6, has also now been moved. That game will be played on May 28 at Mbombela Stadium, three days after all the other teams in the league have completed their Premiership campaign.

Sundowns remain very much on course for a seventh straight domestic league title, and will almost certainly have it all wrapped up by the time that game comes around.

Rulani Mokwena’s side are currently 13 points clear of second-placed Stellenbosch, with two games in hand on the Winelands side.