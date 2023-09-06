Pitso questions whether Sundowns’ Sirino is actually for sale

There are rumours but is Sundowns prepared to sell Sirino? I don’t know because Sundowns doesn’t need the money,' said Mosimane.

Persistent reports suggesting want-away Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Gaston Sirino is tapped by UAE Pro League side Al Wahda are “lies” and unfounded.



That’s according to Al Wahda head coach Pitso Mosimane whose annoyance stems from his previous futile attempt to sign the Uruguayan during his spell at Egyptian club Al Ahly.



Sirino has been frozen out of the Sundowns picture following revelations by his coach Rulani Mokwena that the midfielder wants out of the club. Mosimane addressed rumours that Sirino’s head has reportedly been turned by Al Wahda.



“I don’t want to talk about Gaston Sirino because this annoys me so much. There are rumours but is Sundowns prepared to sell Sirino? I don’t know because Sundowns doesn’t need the money,” the 59-year-old said following the official handover of the Pitso Mosimane Multipurpose Sports Court at Lofentse Girls High School in Orlando East.

“Yes, when I was at Al Ahly I wanted Sirino and we approached them (Sundowns) and you know what happened. We never got the price and if a player doesn’t have a price then you can’t buy the player. Everyone has a price, Kylian Mbappe you know is $200 million right? But Sirino doesn’t have a price so how do you buy a player that doesn’t have a price, where do you start?



“I don’t want to get into the same set-up where I advised Al Ahly that we should get Sirino and we approached the Sundowns office and he didn’t have a price. He still doesn’t have a price so we can’t buy players who don’t have a price and there’s no negotiation. So it’s wrong, in fact, it’s a lie that Al Wahda FC wants Sirino and people are tapping Sirino.”



Mosimane left the doors slightly open for a reunion with the 32-year-old midfielder should the club grant him the wish to leave before this transfer window closes. Sirino is yet to feature for The Brazilians this season.



“Of course, if Sirino is available then I will advise my office to say let’s speak to him,” he said.



“I know he’s not playing and disgruntled or probably they don’t want him and has dropped out of the team but it’s not for me to use that opportunity. He hasn’t been playing since last year so this is not new.



“The issue that Al Wahda wants Sirino is not right. I will never advise the club to go for him because he doesn’t have a price. If Sirino has a price then we can talk. Even Mbappe has a price, Neymar was bought from PSG and you know how much (money) PSG has but he was bought so is Sundowns selling? I don’t know.”



Sirino has two more years left on his current deal with the DStv Premiership and it remains to be seen if he will be allowed to leave before the UAE transfer window closes on September 21.