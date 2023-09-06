Pirates’ Khoza lauds ‘no boundaries’ Pitso and Riveiro’s ‘power of silence’

In a rare public appearance, Orlando Pirates and the Premier Soccer League chairperson Dr Irvin Khoza has heaped praise on...

Orlando Pirates chairman Dr Irvin Khoza has been very impressed by Pitso Mosimane and his own head coach at Pirates, Jose Riveiro. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images.

In a rare public appearance, Orlando Pirates and the Premier Soccer League chairperson Dr Irvin Khoza has heaped praise on Pitso Mosimane and his coach at the Buccaneers Jose Riveiro.

The Iron Duke attended the official handover of the Pitso Mosimane Multipurpose Sports Court at Lofentse Girls’ High School in Orlando East on Tuesday.

The handover was conducted on behalf of Pirates who are the 2022/2023 Nedbank Cup champions.

“It’s important to put him (Mosimane) on the pedestal to motivate kids of today who think things are easy,” Khoza said about the initiative that was made possible through the partnership between Nedbank and The Sports Trust.

“Kids of today are on Facebook and Instagram and there’s no problem about that but there is more effort that is required more than Instagram and Facebook especially because we are competing globally.

“Pitso had no boundaries, he never undermined himself. In fact you were there at the awards when I said to you that watch this boy is going to surprise Africa long before it happened. So that’s why today it’s important for me to repeat this thing in front of children that you don’t get this thing by mistake but you work very hard.”

‘Hard worker’

The veteran administrator was also asked about Riveiro’s impact at Pirates. The Spaniard arrived in South Africa as an unknown commodity last year but went on to prove his doubters wrong by winning the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup in his first season in charge.

“He taught me what I now talk about, the power of silence,” Khoza remarked.

“You can see he’s a modest person and he doesn’t talk much. I remember talking about it that work hard in silence and let results be your success.

“He is a hard worker behind the scenes but you won’t see it because he’s of a demeanour that is belying his fortitude, his attitude in his work ethic.”