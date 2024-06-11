Player ratings in Bafana’s 3-1 win over Zimbabwe

Morena shone the brightest but many others also showed their class.

Thapelo Morena was the star of the show in Bloemfontein. Picture: Backpagepix

Bafana Bafana registered a comfortable 3-1 victory over Zimbabwe at the Free State Stadium on Tuesday night. Thapelo Morena came off the bench to score a brace after Iqraam Rayners had his opener cancelled by Tawanda Chirewa in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

ALSO READ: Broos – Bafana ‘on schedule’ for World Cup after Zimbabwe win

Player ratings out of 10

6/10 – Ronwen Williams

He didn’t really have much to do for most of the game. The defence let him down when Zimbabwe equalised.



8/10 – Khuliso Mudau

The right back put in another solid performance and wasn’t troubled like he was against Nigeria. He played more in the opposition’s half as Bafana controlled the majority of the game.



7/10 – Aubrey Modiba

He looked comfortable on the ball and just like Mudau. His defensive quality was not needed and he showed great combinations with Oswin Appolis on the left flank.



6/10 – Siyabonga Ngezana

The former Kaizer Chiefs centre-back played well. His pairing with Mothobi Mvala didn’t get off to a good start but they both recovered.



6/10 – Mothobi Mvala

He recovered well from a shaky start to the game. His partnership with Siyabonga Ngezana improved throughout the game. Apart from a few breaks, they were both not tested to the limit



7/10 – Oswin Appolis

Created two chances for Iqraam Rayners in the first half but the striker couldn’t convert. He put in a good shift and registered an assist for Thapelo Morena’s first goal.



5/10 – Elias Mokwana

The Sekhukhune United winger wasn’t at the races in Bloemfontein. It was not surprising to see him make way for Thapelo Morena at the start of the second half



8/10- Teboho Mokoena

Mokoena proved once again why he’s so highly-rated. Hardly lost the ball and produced a wonderful pass for Morena to complete his brace.



7/10 – Sphephelo Sithole

He combined well with his midfield partner Mokoena. He was disciplined throughout the game to protect the back four.



7/10 – Themba Zwane

Zwane is ageing like fine wine and it was another great performance in a Bafana shirt. He had the license to roam around the front three. The 34-year-old brought his teammates into play to help Bafana break the Zimbabwe defence.

6/10 – Iqraam Rayners

Took the first goal well but he could have had a hattrick in the first half. Strikers are judged on goals and he will be happy to have registered his third international goal.

9/10 – Thapelo Morena

The speedy, versatile forward was an inspired substitution by Hugo Broos and his technical team. He proved to be the difference between the two sides with a second half brace. He was named of the match at the Free State Stadium despite only playing 45 minutes.

ALSO READ: Morena magic seals Bafana World Cup win over Zimbabwe

– Relebohile Mofokeng

He came with a few minutes left to play. It wasn’t enough to earn the exciting Orlando Pirates youngster a rating.