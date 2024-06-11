Local Soccer

11 Jun 2024

08:21 pm

Broos – Bafana ‘on schedule’ for World Cup after Zimbabwe win

'We are winning games at home, and it is very important for us to go on like this,' said the Bafana head coach.

Thapelo Morena - Bafana Bafana

Bafana Bafana’s Thapelo Morena celebrates after scoring against Zimbabwe. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Hugo Broos believes Bafana Bafana are in a fantastic position to qualify for the 2026 Fifa World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico after an important 3-1 Group C qualifying win over Zimbabwe at the Free State Stadium on Tuesday.

A second half brace from Thapelo Morena secured the three points for Bafana, following on from their draw in Nigeria against the Super Eagles on Friday. The result means that Bafana are level on seven points with Rwanda and Benin at the top of the group, with six games still left to play.

Only the group winner will qualify automatically for the World Cup, with the qualifiers only set to resume next March.

‘A big chance’

“There is still a long way to go, there are still six games to play, so there is a lot to lose and a lot to win,” Broos told SABC Sport after the game.

“For the moment we are on schedule, we are winning games at home, and it is very important for us to go on like this. If we can we have a big chance to qualify (for the World Cup).”

Broos admitted he was frustrated as Bafana took the lead after just 33 seconds, but allowed Zimbabwe to equalise only moments later.

“There was frustration because we started very well and it was 1-0 but two minutes later it was 1-1. We were a bit shaken by the goal and we went too much backwards and gave them space,” said Broos.

“We corrected some things at half time and you saw another South Africa in the second half. We played good football and had many chances and I think we deserved the victory.”

RELATED ARTICLES